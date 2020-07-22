M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $149.86 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $149,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $5,301,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.83. 47,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,644. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

