M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $354.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,816. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

