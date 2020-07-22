M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.19 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,811 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 396,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

JCI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 139,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,488. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

