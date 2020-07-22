M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,327. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

