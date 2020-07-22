M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $39.85 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,841 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.38. 53,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

