M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $43.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,127 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $43,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 220,638 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 48,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

