M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $45.17 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 193,972 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,013. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $68.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

