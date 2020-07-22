M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $52.26 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304,841 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $52,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

HOLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of HOLI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,969. The stock has a market cap of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.