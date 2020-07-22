M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $67.49 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 291.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,208 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $67,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,455. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

