M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $70.51 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,402 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Baidu worth $70,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.55.

BIDU stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,026. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.