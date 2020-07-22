M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $74.71 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,855 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $74,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CSX by 623.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,122. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

