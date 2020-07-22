M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275,416 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $65,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,100 shares of company stock worth $7,732,092 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,085. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.69 and a beta of 1.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWPH. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

