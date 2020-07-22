M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises about 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Tc Pipelines worth $93,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth $44,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

TRP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 24,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,205. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

