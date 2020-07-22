M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $40,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

