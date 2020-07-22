M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,963. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

