M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 125,509 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,509 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $66,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.86. 16,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

