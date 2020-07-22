M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,630,973 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630,973 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of UBS Group worth $51,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 205,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,751. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

