M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,568 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,568 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Garmin worth $62,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

