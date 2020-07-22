M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,145 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $68,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $245.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.