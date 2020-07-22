M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 656,054 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656,054 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 293,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,661. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.