M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 67,575 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,575 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of First Republic Bank worth $110,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

