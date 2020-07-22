M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 88,695 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,695 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada makes up 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Franco Nevada worth $99,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.12. 28,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,586. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 163.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

