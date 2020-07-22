M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. 37,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,446. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

