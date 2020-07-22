M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 251,515 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $109,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

