Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 140,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,915. Momo has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Momo by 1,097.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 86,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 79,411 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Momo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 107,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

