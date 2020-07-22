Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 180,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,228. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.