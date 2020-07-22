More Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $401.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $29,409.38 and approximately $401.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.01884047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00189476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119927 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

