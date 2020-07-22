Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 536,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,020 shares of company stock worth $10,111,965. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

