Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VOLVO AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of VLVLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 59,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,597. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.49. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

