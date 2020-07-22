Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.66

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$122.66 and last traded at C$122.66, with a volume of 4267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morguard Corp will post 13.7299988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

