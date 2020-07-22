Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. 88,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.