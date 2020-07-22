Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 588.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,722. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $205.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

