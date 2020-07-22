Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. 37,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $96.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.