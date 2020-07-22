Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Honeywell International by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 149,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.33. 37,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

