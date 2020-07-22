Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,446,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,873,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after buying an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 145,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

