Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. 188,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,967. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

