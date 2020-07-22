Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Roku by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roku by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.48.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,125. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $38,207.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,689 shares of company stock worth $38,283,274. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

