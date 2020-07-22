Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

