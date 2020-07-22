Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.3% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $11.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,682. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day moving average is $383.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.