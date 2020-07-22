Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,398,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.27. 8,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,623. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $187.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

