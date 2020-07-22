Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 98,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,769,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 7,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,142. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

