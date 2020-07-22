Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. 318,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,440,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

