Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $16,924,000.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $143.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

