Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,057 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 34,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

