MU Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.9% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $194.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

