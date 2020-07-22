MU Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. W W Grainger accounts for approximately 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

GWW stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average of $295.56. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

