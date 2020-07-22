MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,280 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 4.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.06. 28,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

