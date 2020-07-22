MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,650 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. 38,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,281. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

