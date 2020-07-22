MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,230 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $194.76. 8,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average of $187.17.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

