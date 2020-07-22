MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,050 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,896. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

